Inside the Light Lunch, Melissa Wade chats with her friend Connie Lea. Originally from Cary and currently living in Knightdale, Connie recently made national news by way of her appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, where she was featured as Hall’s official doppelgänger!
Check out Melissa’s interview with Connie in the video above, and for the full story, visit ABC11’s article on their website!
Light Lunch: Knightdale Woman Turns Heads as Tamron Hall’s Look-a-Like! was originally published on thelightnc.com
