Check Out These Produce Distribution Sites In Raleigh

Raleigh Parks is partnering with The Produce Project to provide pick-up locations for fresh produce at various community centers across the City. The Produce Project offers shares of fresh produce at a third of the cost.

How It Works

  1. You order a $20 produce share at produceproject.org
  2. Pick up your share from any of the locations listed at right on their specified days/during specified times.
  3. Keep the produce you need from your share and leave the rest to be donated locally.
  4. Each week, hundreds of pounds of fresh produce are donated to families that are food insecure.

2023 Produce Pick-Up Sites

Abbotts Creek Community Center

9950 Durant Road Raleigh, NC 27614

Tuesdays, 3 p.m.-8 p.m.

John Chavis Memorial Park

720 Chavis Way Raleigh, NC 27601

Thursdays, 3 p.m.-8 p.m.

Kiwanis Neighborhood Center

2525 Noble Road Raleigh, NC 27608

Thursdays, 3 p.m.-8 p.m.

Marsh Creek Community Center

3050 N New Hope Road Raleigh, NC 27604

Tuesdays, 3 p.m.-8 p.m.

 

 

