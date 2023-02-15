Youth Seeking Job Skills Can Now Apply for 2023 Durham YouthWorks Program

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

Durham youth interested in gaining essential job skills while being paid this summer are now invited to apply for the 2023 Durham YouthWorks Program.

What You Need to Know

Durham youth ages 14 to 24 invited to apply by March 3.

Program provides work readiness and essential job skills to help secure future employment.

Hybrid learning as well as in-person, site-based experiences.

The Durham YouthWorks Program has launched its 2023 application for youth between the ages of 14 and 24. Designed to help youth build the necessary work readiness and essential job skills to successfully secure future employment, applications for this program are now being accepted online until Friday, March 3.

The program is ready to provide hundreds of Durham youth with the opportunity to earn while they learn and explore potential career pathways. New for this year, the program is offering hybrid learning as well as in-person, site-based experiences for youth participants.

The Durham YouthWorks Program is administered by the City of Durham Office of Economic and Workforce Development in partnership with Durham County Government, Durham Public Schools, and Durham Technical Community College.

For more information, including a planning guide for how youth can prepare for this year’s program, visit the program’s webpage or contact program staff by email or at (919) 560-4965.

