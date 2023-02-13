Get The Look: Lizzo’s BRIT Awards Manicure

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Lizzo was posh in pink during her performance at the Brit Awards this past Saturday. And if you know the talented singer, then you know that her manicure was absolutely fresh and matched her fly stage look.

Lizzo is known for her larger-than-life personality, and along with it comes sassy looks and nail art that we often covet. The “About Damn Time” singer took the stage at the 2023 Brit Awards in a bubble gum pink Act N°1 corset gown equipped with a dramatic fur collar that stood tall above her head. Her nails, done by manicurist Eri Ishizu, complemented her pink ensemble perfectly. They gave off fun and flirty vibes with a pink and French tip ombré look. To recreate Lizzo’s exact manicure style, follow the steps below using Essie Nail polish.

First, apply one coat of Essie Last Nightie. Shop Now Then apply two coats of Essie Bodice Goddess. Shop Now Use two coats of Essie Matter of Fiction to create French tip. Shop Now Create the ombré look on French tip with Essie Bodice Goddess. Shop Now Last, apply a topcoat of Essie Gel Couture to finish! Shop Now

Lizzo’s manicure is always on point. Our girl never misses a beat when it comes to nail slaying. We can’t wait to see what nail style/art the artist will rock next!

