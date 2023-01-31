COVID & Flu Testing Locations In Wake County

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

There are numerous community testing sites, as well as a large supply of no-cost, at-home tests available at various Wake County government locations.

Drive-Thru COVID-19 and Flu Testing

Wake County Public Health has partnered with Mako Medical and OptumServe to provide NO-COST, drive-thru PCR testing for COVID-19 and the Flu at the locations below.

Pre-registration is recommended for Mako Medical sites. Click the name of the location you’ll be visiting to schedule.

No-Cost Testing Locations Radeas Laboratories 907 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday–Saturday No appointments, no pre-registration, and no out-of-pocket costs. Insurance accepted, but not required. Radeas Laboratories 9305 Leesville Rd, Raleigh Noon – 7 p.m., Monday–Friday No appointments, no pre-registration, and no out-of-pocket costs. Insurance accepted but not required. NeighborHealth Center 2605 Blue Ridge Rd., Suite 225, Raleigh 8 a.m.– 4 p.m., Monday–Friday No out-of-pocket costs. Insurance accepted but not required. To schedule a test (or vaccination), call 984-222-8000, option 2