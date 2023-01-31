HomeNews

COVID & Flu Testing Locations In Wake County

There are numerous community testing sites, as well as a large supply of no-cost, at-home tests available at various Wake County government locations.

Drive-Thru COVID-19 and Flu Testing

Wake County Public Health has partnered with Mako Medical and OptumServe to provide NO-COST, drive-thru PCR testing for COVID-19 and the Flu at the locations below.

Pre-registration is recommended for Mako Medical sites. Click the name of the location you’ll be visiting to schedule.

Date Location Address Hours
Friday, Jan. 27 Word of God 300 Rock Quarry Rd., Raleigh 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27 Apex Community Park 2200 Laura Duncan Rd.,Apex 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27 Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church 200 High Meadow Dr., Cary 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27 Wakefield Missionary Baptist Church 809 Proctor St., Zebulon 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 30 Word of God 3000 Rock Quarry Rd., Raleigh 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 30 Apex Community Park 2200 Laura Duncan Rd., Apex 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 30 Wakefield Missionary Baptist Church 809 Proctor St., Zebulon 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31 Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church 200 High Meadow Dr., Cary 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31 Solid Rock Ministries 401 Creech Rd., Raleigh noon – 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1 Word of God 300 Rock Quarry Rd., Raleigh 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1 Apex Community Park 2200 Laura Duncan Rd., Apex 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2 Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church 200 High Meadow Dr., Cary 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2 Solid Rock Ministries 401 Creech Rd., Raleigh noon – 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3 Word of God 300 Rock Quarry Rd., Raleigh 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3 Apex Community Park 2200 Laura Duncan Rd., Apex 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3 Wakefield Missionary Baptist Church 809 Proctor St., Zebulon 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4 Mexican Consulate – no registration required! 431 Raleigh View Rd., Raleigh 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11 Mexican Consulate – no registration required! 431 Raleigh View Rd., Raleigh 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

No-Cost At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Wake County Public Health is offering no-cost, at-home antigen tests to the public. Stop by during regular business hours and you can pick up enough test kits for those in your household. The number of tests in each box varies. They’re available at the following locations at self-serve tables just inside the entrances – please stock up for this winter so you can detect COVID-19 quickly and protect yourself and your family!

Location Address Hours
Wake County Southern Regional Center 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Wake County Northern Regional Center 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Wake County Eastern Regional Center 1002 Dogwood Dr., Zebulon 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Wake County Western Health & Human Services Center 111 James Jackson Ave. Cary 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Wake County Health & Human Services Center at Departure 5809 Departure Dr., Raleigh 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wake County Health & Human Services Swinburne Building 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Wake County Public Health Center 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh 8 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.

No-Cost Testing Locations

Radeas Laboratories

907 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest

7 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday–Saturday

No appointments, no pre-registration, and no out-of-pocket costs. Insurance accepted, but not required.

Radeas Laboratories

9305 Leesville Rd, Raleigh

Noon – 7 p.m., Monday–Friday

No appointments, no pre-registration, and no out-of-pocket costs. Insurance accepted but not required.

NeighborHealth Center

2605 Blue Ridge Rd., Suite 225, Raleigh

8 a.m.– 4 p.m., Monday–Friday

No out-of-pocket costs. Insurance accepted but not required. To schedule a test (or vaccination), call 984-222-8000, option 2

Get No-Cost At-Home Tests Mailed to Your Home

FEDERAL PROGRAM: Every U.S. household is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-⁠19 tests. Request your tests here.

FEDERAL PROGRAM: Project ACT is offering free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents of eligible communities while supplies last. Simply enter your ZIP code and see if you qualify for kits that will be mailed to your home. Click your eligibility here.

STATE PROGRAM: The NC Department of Health and Human Services and LabCorp also have a program to request no-cost, at-home testing kits for $0. These are PCR tests that must be mailed back to a lab in a postage-paid envelope. USE THIS NCDHHS LINK to make a request.

Order your FREE at-home rapid antigen testing kits

