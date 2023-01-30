HomeNews

Durham Residents Affected By COVID Could Qualify For Housing Assistance

Durham County residents who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic may qualify for the North Carolina Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). The NC HAF was created to help homeowners pay their mortgage or other home expenses to avoid associated penalties such as defaults or foreclosures.

Homeowners who have experienced the most challenging financial hardships since January 21, 2020, will be prioritized to receive funding support of up to $40,000 per household.

Homeowner Assistance Funds were established through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. North Carolina received $273 million from the Homeowner Assistance Fund. NC HAF, funding awarded to the State of North Carolina by the US Department of the Treasury, will eventually run out. Durham County residents are urged to apply before funding is exhausted.

It is free to apply for and participate in funding offered while it lasts. To determine eligibility or to apply, visit https://nchaf.gov/eligibility/.

Individuals unable to complete an application online, can do so in person or over the phone. Call 1-855-MY-NCHAF or 1-855-696-2423, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., for application assistance or to request help from a program specialist for additional support.

 

 

