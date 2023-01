Durham Residents Affected By COVID Could Qualify For Housing Assistance

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Durham County residents who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic may qualify for the North Carolina Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). The NC HAF was created to help homeowners pay their mortgage or other home expenses to avoid associated penalties such as defaults or foreclosures.

Homeowners who have experienced the most challenging financial hardships since January 21, 2020, will be prioritized to receive funding support of up to $40,000 per household.

Homeowner Assistance Funds were established through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. North Carolina received $273 million from the Homeowner Assistance Fund. NC HAF, funding awarded to the State of North Carolina by the US Department of the Treasury, will eventually run out. Durham County residents are urged to apply before funding is exhausted.

It is free to apply for and participate in funding offered while it lasts. To determine eligibility or to apply, visit https://nchaf.gov/eligibility/.

Individuals unable to complete an application online, can do so in person or over the phone. Call 1-855-MY-NCHAF or 1-855-696-2423, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., for application assistance or to request help from a program specialist for additional support.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark