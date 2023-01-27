Dinosaurs Are Headed To Rocky Mount!

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

The Children’s Museum at the Imperial Centre for the Arts & Sciences will host “Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice.” The interactive exhibit runs from Feb. 4 to May 14.

Get ready to travel back in time and see what it was like when these giant animals walked the Earth during the Cretaceous Period 65-145 million years ago. Children will be able to climb, touch and explore the prehistoric world in the land of dinosaurs.

Attendees will have a chance to be a paleontologist and dig for fossils at the Field Research Station. The “Land of Fire” features a Triceratops, a T-Rex and more. The “Land of Ice” has a Troodon and an Edmontosaurus, which lived in cold climate of Alaska.

“Dinosaurs: The Land of Fire and Ice” was created by the Minnesota Children’s Museum. It is a great opportunity for families to learn and have fun together as well as for students, scout troops, youth groups and more.

Admission is $6 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the Imperial Centre or online at imperialcentre.org. On Sundays admission is free to City of Rocky Mount residents. For more information, call 252-972-1266.

