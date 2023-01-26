Durham MLK, Jr. Observance Program Announced

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is the purpose of the Durham City-County Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Employee Observance Program. The celebration, jointly-hosted by Durham’s local government organizations, will take place on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The program will begin at 11:30 a.m. inside First Presbyterian Church located at 305 E. Main Street in downtown Durham. The event will be held in person for the first time since 2020.

Reverend Dr. Jonathan C. Augustine will be the keynote speaker for the 18th Annual Durham City-County MLK Employee Observance Program. Rev. Dr. Augustine serves as senior pastor of St. Joseph African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Durham and national chaplain of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated. He is a published author, the recipient of many esteemed awards, and a dedicated community activist. In addition to being a respected religious leader and pillar of the community, he is also a veteran.

Related Stories List Of Local Martin Luther King Jr. Events

The public is invited to enjoy the program which will also include remarks from local leaders and elected officials. Musical selections will be provided by students from Jordan High School.

For more information about the program, contact the Durham County Manager’s Office at 919-560-0000 or email publicinformationoffice@dconc.gov.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark