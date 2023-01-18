Former President Trump To Visit Fayetteville For Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway’s Funeral

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Former President Donald Trump is set to visit Fayetteville this weekend for the memorial services of conservative YouTuber Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway (pictured left).

As reported by the Fayetteville Observer, a video of Trump’s announcement was posted Wednesday afternoon on an account attributed to the Make American Great Again Inc. PAC, in support of his 2024 presidential campaign. “They were with me from the beginning, and they never wavered,” he said. “So we’re going to celebrate — Silk will be there. But I’ll be there, and we’re going to celebrate the life of Diamond. See you in North Carolina. Thank you.”

Hardaway, a native of Hoke County, died on January 8, at the age of 51. Hardaway was one-half of the social media duo Diamond & Silk, who rose to prominence during Trump’s first presidential run in 2015. Along with her sister, Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, Hardaway helped build their fanbase by posting videos, praising Trump. Their videos are regularly criticized by the Black community for praising the more extreme ideals of right-wing politics. Most notably, they received tremendous backlash from both sides of the political aisle for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus. The duo was suspended from Twitter and fired from Fox News as a result of their lies.

Funeral services for Hardaway will be in the Crown Theatre at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville.