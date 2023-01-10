Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Tries To Get Off NY’s Sex Offender Registry, Fails Miserably

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, will still be on New York’s sex offender registry.

Spotted on The Daily News, Kenneth Petty tried and failed miserably to get off New York’s sex offender registry, according to documents from the Brooklyn Federal Court.

Minaj’s husband was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 by a then 16-year-old Jennifer Hough. In a Brooklyn Federal Court lawsuit, he tried to argue that he never got the opportunity to contest his status as a medium-risk sex offender.

Per The Daily News:

Petty, 47, and his lawyer, Alan Gerson, contended that he was never notified about a 2004 hearing to challenge that status and that someone forged his signature on a document about the proceeding. Plus, he claimed he couldn’t have possibly been told about the hearing because he was in state prison.

There was one big problem, though — a court transcript showed that Petty was not only present at the hearing he said he didn’t know about but that he also didn’t object to being listed as a level 2 sex offender.

Petty asked Judge Eric Komitee to withdraw the lawsuit after the state Attorney General’s office came with receipts in the form of court transcripts in a court filing.“We’re not going to contest it,” Petty’s attorney Jennifer Michaelson said during the December 14, 2004 hearing in Queens Supreme Court. “I have spoken to the defendant, and I’ve explained to him what’s happening here, and he is satisfied with the Level 2.” So much for that excuse.

Kenneth Petty Was Allegedly Confused

Gerson told The Daily News that he expects the case to be withdrawn “in the next week or two.”Israel Dov, a paralegal at Gerson’s firm, claims Petty was probably “confused” about whether he was there or not at the hearing and what exactly it was about. “We were just going according to his statement, what he’s telling us, that he wasn’t present,” Dov said. “He still says that he wasn’t there, and maybe someone is putting this together just to get him. I don’t think that he purposely lied to us. I just believe maybe he forgot.” Right. Before announcing they got married, Nicki Minaj spoke about her baby daddy’s rape conviction and defended him, saying, “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet.” In an exclusive interview with The Real in 2021, Petty’s victim, Hough, shared the painful details of the rape, where he shoved an object into her and took her to a nearby house where the sexual assault took place. Last year Petty was sentenced to three years probation for failing to register as a sex offender when the couple relocated to California. — Photo: Robert Kamau / Getty

