Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve With Raleigh

Join us for our family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration, where we will ring in the new year at noon! There will be crafts, a dance party, games, photo ops, and much more. The special countdown will be at noon.

Pre-registration is required for each person participating.

We look forward to celebrating with you at John Chavis Memorial Park!

Date: December 31

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $5/person

Ages: 3+

