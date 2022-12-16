HomeNews

Place Your Order For Free At-Home COVID Tests

COVID cases are on the rise so the government is allowing us to order more free tests to have at home.

Residential households in the U.S. can order one set of #4 free at-home tests from USPS.com. Here’s what you need to know about your order:

ORDER YOUR TESTS HERE

 

 

