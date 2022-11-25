UPDATE: Suspect Arrested Following Shooting at Lumberton Walmart

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

UPDATED 3:12PM, NOV. 25, 2022

Lumberton Police tells ABC11 that a suspect is in custody following the shooting. Officers say that an argument happened between the shooter and the victim, who knew each other. The argument escalated, and the suspect shot the victim in the hip. No other injuries were reported, and the store was safely evacuated.

ORIGINAL STORY

Lumberton Police is investigating a shooting at a local Walmart. WBTW reports that one person has been shot at the store on Fayetteville Road, and police say that they are looking for a suspect.

In a statement, Walmart says that it is “working with local law enforcement” and directed all questions to them. The company did not provide any details.

No further details are available at this time. This story is developing.