Wake County Hosts Adoption Fair This Weekend

Today is the deadline to register for a free event for Wake County residents who are interested in adoption.

As WRAL reports, an adoption fair is scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 am to 1 pm. It will take place inside the Wake County Commons Building, 4011 Carya Drive. The event will feature information about the adoption process and testimonies from families who have already adopted. Prospective adopters will also have the chance to meet some of the children who are looking for their forever homes.

Currently, more than 180 children are in the county’s care waiting to be adopted. They include 61 kids between the ages of 4 and 12, and 39 kids ages 13-17.

“A lot of people are curious about adoption but can be intimidated by the process, but we are working to change that and remove those barriers,” said Shinica Thomas, Vice Chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “So many local youths need a family, so if you’ve even been thinking of adoption, we encourage you to stop by and get the facts about our services and these deserving children.”

To register, visit the Wake County website HERE.