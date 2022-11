LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In an exclusive interview with Karen Clark, R&B legend Ginuwine talks about the upcoming “Night of 90s R&B” show at the Duke Energy Center this Saturday! Plus, find out how he REALLY feels about going viral on social media lately and how he’s already prepared for Christmas… or maybe it’s a case of procrastination. (You’ll hear what we mean.) Check it out!