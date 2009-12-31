‘Thriller’ Moonwalks Into US Film Registry

Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” video is among the 25 films inducted Wednesday for preservation in the 2009 National Film Registry of the Library of Congress, the world’s largest archive of film, TV and sound recordings.

Selection of the 1983 work from director John Landis marks the first music video named to the registry. It had been considered in past years, according to the Associated Press, but following Jackson’s death, the time was right, said Steve Leggett, coordinator of the National Film Preservation Board.

“Because of the way the recording industry is evolving and changing, we thought it would be good to go back to the development of an earlier seismic shift, which was the development of the music video,” he said.

Joining the King of Pop in the 2009 class will be the Muppets from 1979’s “The Muppet Movie” — the first time on the big screen for Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy — and the 1957 sci-fi classic “The Incredible Shrinking Man.”

The library selects films that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant after reviewing hundreds of titles nominated by the public and consulting with the National Film Preservation Board.

