HomeNews

Here’s What You Need In Your Home Emergency Kit

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Family

Source: Stockblocks Enterprise / Radio One Digital

Include enough food, water, medical supplies and other needed items for each family member for three days. Remember to check your kit every six months to make sure you have what you need, and check your medicines to make sure they have not expired.

EMERGENCY KIT CHECKLIST

 

 

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Close