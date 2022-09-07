Movie Night at Durham Central Park This Friday

On September 9th, from 7-9:30pm, join MoDH at Durham Central Park for a Movie Night under the stars! We will be showing Food Town, a short documentary that interviews 6 different Durham-based chefs about the honor of being “The South’s Tastiest Town”. After that great presentation, we know you will be hungry for more, so we’ll take a trip over to France. To keep with the Museum’s food theme of 2022, we will follow it up with a viewing of Ratatouille! Bring the whole family out for this event that is equally informative and entertaining.

We will have popcorn for everyone to enjoy, but please bring your own chairs, blankets, etc.

UPDATE: We will be joined by ‘Durham: Food Town’ director and 30-Under-30 filmmaker, David Delaney Mayer!! Prior to the movies, David will provide us with insight and reflection on the creation of the documentary. A brief introduction from Mr. Mayer himself:

“I was born in Durham, grew up in Durham, played basketball at Duke– graduated from Duke, and now lived my adult life here in Durham as a filmmaker — and recently I’ve launched a very different kind of company, a fast growth startup that hires documentary filmmakers (www.elemmir.com). Part of my goal is to make it easier for filmmakers around here (and in the south) to make their films! So I’ve seen a lot of different sides of this city. I’m a big fan of what y’all are doing at the history museum. There’s a ton of history here and a ton of it that needs preserving as this city changes and we all change with it :)”

This new development for our Movie Night makes it all the more exciting! We hope to see you there.