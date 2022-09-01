LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

If we know anything about Kandi Burruss, it’s that she doesn’t play when it comes to her family and her bag. The singer, actress, and entrepreneur is finally breaking her silence regarding the body shaming her eldest daughter Riley receives from Housewives of Atlanta fans.

Burruss’ daughter, who just celebrated her 20th birthday, experienced fluctuation in her weight during her teenage years. She shared her weight loss journey as she grew older on her social media account. Unfortunately, any slight change in her appearance garnered negative comments from online trolls and fans of the show.

“I despise it. It bothers me so much,” Burruss said regarding the bullying. “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look, and it really boils my blood.”

“The people who watch our show and who are on our show, sometimes they take things too far, and it’s not cool. It’s crazy. This is a TV show at the end of the day,” she continued.

A few rules that I wish people would adopt into their everyday lives are to leave people’s children alone and stop concerning yourself with other people’s bodies. Some things should stay off limits because it really is none of our business. What do you think?

DON’T MISS…

Kandi Burruss: Can’t Knock The Hustle

Mary J. Blige Honors Sisterhood With Her First-Ever Strength Of A Woman Festival

Mary J. Blige & Kandi Burruss Link Up For ‘Strength Of A Woman Fest’ And Break The Internet With Their Gorgeous Pics

Kandi Burruss Took To Instagram To Share The Secret To Regrowing Her Edges

Kandi Burruss Defends Her Daughter Riley Against ‘RHOA’ Body Shaming Fans was originally published on hellobeautiful.com