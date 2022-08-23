While our county drive-thru testing has ended, there are still numerous state-run and community drive-thru testing sites in Wake County, as well as a large supply of no-cost, at-home tests available. Check out all the options below.
Wake County At-Home COVID-19 Tests
Wake County Public Health is offering no-cost, at-home antigen tests to the public. Stop by during regular business hours and you can pick up enough test kits for those in your household. The number of tests in each box varies. They’re available at the following locations at self-serve tables just inside the entrances:
|Location
|Address
|Hours
|Wake County Southern Regional Center
|130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina
|8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
|Wake County Northern Regional Center
|350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest
|8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
|Wake County Eastern Regional Center
|1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon
|8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
|Wake County Health & Human Services Center at Departure
|5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh
|8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Wake County Health & Human Services Swinburne Building
|220 Swinburne St., Raleigh
|8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
|Wake County Public Health Center
|10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh
|8 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Additional No-Cost Drive-thru Testing Locations
907 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest
7 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday–Saturday
No appointments, no pre-registration, and no out-of-pocket costs. Insurance accepted, but not required.
1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh
7 a.m.–4 p.m., Monday–Friday (Closes at noon on game and event days) Pre-registration requested, no out-of-pocket costs. Insurance accepted, but not required. Check here for noon closures on game days: https://tickets-center.com/search/pnc-arena-tickets/
101 Soccer Park Drive in Cary
9 a.m.–4 p.m., Monday–Friday
Pre-registration requested, no out-of-pocket costs. Insurance accepted, but not required.
3000 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh
10 a.m.–6 p.m., Monday–Friday
Pre-registration requested, no out-of-pocket costs. Insurance accepted, but not required.
2200 Laura Duncan Road in Apex
9 a.m.–4 p.m., Monday–Friday
Pre-registration requested, no out-of-pocket costs. Insurance accepted, but not required.
4309 Auburn Knightdale Road in Raleigh
9 a.m.–4 p.m., Monday–Friday
Pre-registration requested, no out-of-pocket costs. Insurance accepted, but not required.
4201 Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh
8 a.m.– 4 p.m., Monday–Friday
No out-of-pocket costs. Insurance accepted, but not required.
To schedule a test (or vaccination), call 984-222-8000, option 2
(NeighborHealth has discontinued COVID services at its Blue Ridge Rd location)
Other sites:
The following five sites, sponsored by United Providers of Health, offer ongoing PCR tests with results back from the lab within 24–48 hours (via email). No appointment needed, walk-ins welcome. For more information, call 800-704-6943 or pre-register here.
- Boys and Girls Club – Monday AND Friday, noon to 6 p.m.
- Care Tax Service – Monday–Friday, Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Justice Served – Monday–Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- United Providers of Health – Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Fountain of Raleigh Fellowship – Sundays, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Brown’s Tax Palace- Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. 4 p.m.
No-Cost At-Home COVID-19 Tests
FEDERAL PROGRAM: Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 2 sets of 4 free at-home tests. If you already ordered your first and second set, order a third today. There is no cost for the tests and no shipping fees. The button below will take you to the site to order these rapid antigen tests.
STATE PROGRAM: The NC Department of Health and Human Services and LabCorp also have a program to request free at-home testing kits. These are PCR tests that must be mailed back to a lab in a postage-paid envelope. USE THIS NCDHHS LINK to make a request.