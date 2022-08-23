Wake County At-Home COVID-19 Tests

No-Cost At-Home COVID-19 Tests

FEDERAL PROGRAM: Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 2 sets of 4 free at-⁠home tests. If you already ordered your first and second set, order a third today. There is no cost for the tests and no shipping fees. The button below will take you to the site to order these rapid antigen tests.

STATE PROGRAM: The NC Department of Health and Human Services and LabCorp also have a program to request free at-home testing kits. These are PCR tests that must be mailed back to a lab in a postage-paid envelope. USE THIS NCDHHS LINK to make a request.

Order your FREE at-home rapid antigen testing kits