In an exclusive interview with K975’s Ashia Skye in our WE2022 press room, Raheem DeVaughn talks about the state of R&B and empowering women through his work. He also gave his thoughts on who he would like to challenge in a VERZUZ battle. (If this happens, remember where you heard it first!)

Check it out!