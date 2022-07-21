Wake County’s Holiday Cheer Program Kicks Off Summer Donation Drive

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

With hot temperatures, beach vacations and mountain escapes to enjoy, the winter holiday season may be the last thing many of us are thinking of. However, it’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit.

Wake County’s annual Holiday Cheer program is jumpstarting the community’s season of giving by holding a summer donation drive.

From now until Aug. 31, monetary and gift card donations can be made through the donation portal on the Holiday Cheer webpage at wakegov.com/holidaycheer or by reaching out to staff.

“While the holidays may seem a long way off, they will be here before we know it, and many in our community are already worried about how they’re going to provide a holiday meal or gifts for their family,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Shinica Thomas. “By donating earlier in the year, you can help ensure we are able to ease the stress and spread a little more holiday cheer in our community.”

Holiday Cheer relies heavily on community support to serve children and families who otherwise wouldn’t have holiday gifts or meals. The program is asking for donations and support earlier than ever this year, as it expects the need to be much higher this holiday season. Donations during the summer will help ensure support is available to struggling households as we enter the holiday season.

Thousands of children and families in Wake County are served through the Holiday Cheer Program annually. Last year, the program helped:

More than 2,000 children receive gifts;

Deliver 355 Thanksgiving meals; and

Provide meals for 51 senior citizens and 62 families with grandparents and/or kinship care.

About Holiday Cheer

For more than four decades, the program has matched families with community sponsors. While Christmas gifts are the most popular donation, there is a high demand for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to be donated, especially for older residents.

All those who receive assistance from Holiday Cheer are nominated by their Wake County Health and Human Services case worker or via a Wake County Public School System referral.

Anyone who has questions about the program can reach out to program manager, Aryn Banks, at aryn.banks@wakegov.com.

