There’s A New COVID Wave –Here’s Where To Get Free Tests

Residential households in the U.S. are now eligible for another order of free at-home tests on USPS.com. Here’s what you need to know about your order:

  • Each order now includes #8 rapid antigen COVID-19 tests (FDA has more details about at-home tests, including extended shelf life and updated expiration dates: Authorized At-Home Over-the-Counter COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests)
  • Your order of #8 tests will come in #2 separate packages (#4 tests in each package), each with its own tracking number
  • Packages will ship free

REQUEST FREE AT-HOME TESTS

 

 

