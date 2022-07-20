There’s A New COVID Wave –Here’s Where To Get Free Tests

CLOSE
Residential households in the U.S. are now eligible for another order of free at-home tests on USPS.com. Here’s what you need to know about your order:
- Each order now includes #8 rapid antigen COVID-19 tests (FDA has more details about at-home tests, including extended shelf life and updated expiration dates: Authorized At-Home Over-the-Counter COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests)
- Your order of #8 tests will come in #2 separate packages (#4 tests in each package), each with its own tracking number
- Packages will ship free
