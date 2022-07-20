There’s A New COVID Wave –Here’s Where To Get Free Tests

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Residential households in the U.S. are now eligible for another order of free at-home tests on USPS.com. Here’s what you need to know about your order:

Each order now includes # 8 rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

8 rapid antigen COVID-19 tests (FDA has more details about at-home tests, including extended shelf life and updated expiration dates: Authorized At-Home Over-the-Counter COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests) Your order of # 8 tests will come in # 2 separate packages ( # 4 tests in each package), each with its own tracking number

Packages will ship free REQUEST FREE AT-HOME TESTS

