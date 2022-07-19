Videos Seem To Show Black Children Ignored At Sesame Street Park

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

A viral video over the weekend shows two Black girls seemingly being ignored by a character at Sesame Place in Philadelphia. The character seems to shake their hand “no” at the girls in what seems to be a refusal to greet them.

In a statement, Sesame Place said, “Regarding the incident yesterday. …the performer portraying the Rosita character has confirmed that the ‘no’ hand gesture seen several times in the video was not directed to any specific person, rather it was a response to multiple requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo, which is not permitted. The Rosita performer did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated about the misunderstanding.”

Since the viral video, more videos have surfaced that seem to show other Black children being ignored by Sesame Place characters.

