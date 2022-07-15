Don’t Miss Outdoor, Family-Friendly Movies In Downtown Raleigh

On select Thursdays in July and August, we’re hosting free outdoor movies at Moore Square for Cinema in the Square. Thematic pre-show entertainment starts at 7 p.m. before a full-length screening outside under the stars starting at 8:30 p.m. The series is free and open to the public with food, wine, and beer available to purchase on-site.
SHOWINGS:
- July 28 – Black Panther – PG-13
Marvel trivia and costume contest for all ages with prizes and face painting.
- Aug. 11 – Ghostbuster: Afterlife – PG-13
Raleigh’s Ghost history presentation and make your own slime.
- Aug. 25 – Shrek – PG
Hero’s & Dragons Scavenger Hunt and DIY Dragon Eggs
Food and Drink:
- Food Trucks (check the Moore Square Calendar for updates on which trucks will be available onsite)
- Beer and wine is available at Square Burger
Location:
200 S Blount St
Places to visit and dine at nearby
Cinema in the Square is co-produced by Downtown Raleigh Alliance and Raleigh Parks
