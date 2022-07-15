Don’t Miss Outdoor, Family-Friendly Movies In Downtown Raleigh

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

On select Thursdays in July and August, we’re hosting free outdoor movies at Moore Square for Cinema in the Square. Thematic pre-show entertainment starts at 7 p.m. before a full-length screening outside under the stars starting at 8:30 p.m. The series is free and open to the public with food, wine, and beer available to purchase on-site.

SHOWINGS:

July 28 – Black Panther – PG-13

Marvel trivia and costume contest for all ages with prizes and face painting.

Aug. 11 – Ghostbuster: Afterlife – PG-13

Raleigh’s Ghost history presentation and make your own slime.

Aug. 25 – Shrek – PG

Hero’s & Dragons Scavenger Hunt and DIY Dragon Eggs

Food and Drink:

Food Trucks (check the Moore Square Calendar for updates on which trucks will be available onsite)

Beer and wine is available at Square Burger

Location:

Moore Square

200 S Blount St

Places to visit and dine at nearby

Parking

Cinema in the Square is co-produced by Downtown Raleigh Alliance and Raleigh Parks

