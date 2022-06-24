Wendell Hosting First Ever Fireworks Show

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get ready! The Town of Wendell will be hosting its FIRST EVER Fireworks Show on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022 at Wendell Community Park!

Located at 601 W. Third Street, Wendell Community Park will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 1st to set up for the event. It will reopen at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 2nd to allow for parking on-site until full. The Fireworks Show will begin at 9 p.m.!

Parking will also be available downtown, so be sure to stop by one of Wendell’s local businesses and grab a sip and a bite before the activities!

Activities at the Fireworks will include Americana music and a variety of food trucks. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and activities for their families to enjoy.

Please refrain from bringing coolers and pets. Alcohol and personal fireworks including sparklers are prohibited. Thank you for understanding so we can keep this a safe event for everyone!

For questions, please contact Parks and Recreation Director, Jeff Polaski at:

(919) 366-1465 or jpolaski@townofwendell.com

