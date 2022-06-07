WEN2022 Performer: Byron Cage

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Cage’s evolved perspective on the power of praise dates back to his youth. Born in Grand Rapids, MI – the second of three children – he was friendly with the DeBarge R&B singing family and his uncle Bishop James Abney taught him choir conducting at an early age. Cage’s father was a director of Veteran Affairs for the State of Michigan and his mother was a trainer for Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

Cage’s mother and the Motor City provided a rich musical outlet for Cage. He started playing the sax but switched to the piano. “My mom and I were at a funeral home waiting for a wake to start and she was back there talking to someone and I got up on the organ and started playing,” he says. “She asked me when I learned to play the organ. I said it was something I learned in school. So there was a piano in the fellowship hall at church and I was always on that playing so my mom finally got me an upright piano when I was 13.” He basically taught himself to play by mimicking his favorite records and learning by ear. Cage also had a string of mentors who would become famous in their own rights such as Thomas “Maestro” Whitfield who took Cage under his wings. “When he moved to Detroit Donald Vails was my minister of music [at Greater Grace Temple on Seven Mile & Schaffer Streets],” Cage adds. “Fred Hammond played bass guitar, Charles Ellis who was is now Bishop Ellis was on drums. Mitch Jones from Commissioned was in the choir. I played the organ, directed and sang. It was a wonderful and enriching experience for me.”

With solid musical training under his belt, Cage moved to Atlanta to attend Morehouse College and began to assist the music departments of various ministries before launching his recording career with AIR Records in 1994. Although, those early CDs performed well, it wasn’t until the new millennium that Cage became a household name in black church circles with hits such as “The Presence of the Lord,” “Royalty,” “Broken, But I’m Healed” and “I Will Bless the Lord.” In his latest abum, “Isolation” Cage garnered two singles that hit #1 on Billboard: “I Can’t Give Up” and “You Are”! After a path that has had its share of twists and turns, Cage feels he’s where God meant for him to be. “The most rewarding thing to me, no matter where I go in the world, is to have people approach me and begin to talk about the songs… All the awards on my mantle are great but those things are just trophies. What really matters is when I leave this earth was there anything that I did that was impactful enough to give God the type of glory to point people to Him? Did the songs bring hope to hopeless situations? If so, then I know I’ve done what God called me to do.”

ACCOMPLISHMENTS AND DISCOGRAPHY

CD ALBUMS

2019 Isolation

2012 Memoirs of a Worshipper (Verity/N/A)

2009 Faithful to Believe (Verity/#3 Top Gospel Albums)

2007 Live at the Apollo: The Proclamation (Gospocentric/#3 Top Gospel Albums)

2005 An Invitation to Worship (Gospocentric/#2 Top Gospel Albums)

2003 The Prince of Praise (Gospocentric/#4 Top Gospel Albums)

2002 Byron Cage (Gospocentric#4 Top Gospel Albums)

1996 Transparent in Your Presence (AIR Records/ #5 Top Gospel Albums)

1995 Dwell Among Us (AIR Records/ #N/A)

RADIO SINGLES

2022 You Are (#1 Hot Gospel Songs)

2021 I Can’t Give Up (#1 Hot Gospel Songs)

2020 Oh How Good It Is (#9 Hot Gospel Songs)

2012 Great And Mighty (#17 Hot Gospel Songs)

2010 I Give You Praise (#13 Hot Gospel Songs)

2009 Faithful to Believe (#11 Hot Gospel Songs)

2008 Royalty (#11 Hot Gospel Songs)

2007 With All of My Might (#12 Hot Gospel Songs)

2007 Broken But I’m Healed (#4 Hot Gospel Songs)

2006 I Will Bless The Lord (#1 Hot Gospel Songs)

2005 Give Thanks (with Israel & New Breed/#24 Hot Gospel Songs)

2004 There is A Name (N/A)

2003 The Presence of the Lord is Here (N/A)

STELLAR AWARDS

2011 Male Vocalist of the Year

2007 Song of the Year: I Will Bless the Lord

2004 Male Vocalist of the Year

2004 CD of the Year: Live at New Birth Cathedral

2004 Song of the Year: The Presence of the Lord is Here

2004 Contemporary CD of the Year: Live at New Birth Cathedral

2004 Producer of the Year: Live at New Birth Cathedral

GRAMMY NOMINATION

2006 Gospel Album of the Year: An Invitation to Worship

SOUL TRAIN AWARD