Raleigh Parks is partnering with The Produce Project to provide a pickup location for fresh produce at Marsh Creek Community Center. The Produce Project offers shares of fresh produce at a third of the cost.

Pickups will be on Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m. beginning on June 7th.

Date: Tuesdays starting 6/7

Time: 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Cost: $18 per share

