Congrats! Supa Cent Engaged To Boyfriend Rayzor

Supa Cent is engaged! After kissing a few frogs, the Crayon Case beauty mogul and compelling social media orator, has found her prince in boyfriend Rayzor, who popped the question on their one-year anniversary, Wednesday.

If you’ve been keeping up with the boss babe on IG, you’ve had a front-row seat to Supa and Rayzor’s relationship, which has bloomed before our eyes.

Chalking those other relationships up to “lust,” Supa — real name Raynell — has seemingly found happiness in the fellow business entrepreneur.

The moment was captured on video. The clip shows Supa unexepctantly walking into a romantically lit space with LED letters “Marry Me” on display. he immediately began to cry in the heartwarming clip. Rayzor then dropped to one-knee to make it official and present her with an impressive rock.

Rayzor gushed about his blissful surprise on social media. The day began with a tour of Supa’s childhood memories in a streetcar before they arrived at the location, where her family secretly waited, where he would pop the question. “Instead of touring New Orleans we toured the last 12 months we spent together. Stopped @ the columns where our families waited in a room for me to ask her to spend a lifetime with me. For the last two months i had been putting so much energy into yesterday, not noticing that she was doing the same,” he wrote.

Supa commented on the series of photos, “You been so amazing to me since the first date. But this one out did them all you mean so much to me. Thank you FIANCÉ .”

Supa also went all out for her man on their one-year anniversary, gifting him with land. “I’ve experienced so many things in this year with you than I’ve never experienced in my lifetime. I can’t express how thankful I am for that. When you bought that house 6 months ago and added me to the title,” she wrote.

Congrats to the loving couple.

