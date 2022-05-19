The secret’s out of the bag!
Rihanna secretly delivered her first child, a baby boy on Friday, May 13, according to a user on Facebook claiming to work at the hospital. Not too long after, the source reported with an update, posting, “She HAD A BOY YALL.”
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Expecting First Baby….Drake Mad or Nah?
RELATED: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Miami Kissing Pics Leaked [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Rihanna “Crying Nonstop” Since ASAP Rocky’s Arrest, Baby Shower Cancelled
RELATED: ASAP Rocky Allegedly Cheats On Rihanna With Fenty Employee; Meet Amina Muaddi [Photos]
The post Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Welcomes Their Baby, “She HAD A BOY YALL”! appeared first on 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop – Philly.
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Their Baby, “She HAD A BOY YALL”! was originally published on rnbphilly.com