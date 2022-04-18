Local
Town Of Morrisville's Earth Day Celebration + Green Day

The Town of Morrisville will honor the earth by having an Earth Day Celebration & Green Day event on Saturday, April 30th.

The Earth Day Celebration will coincide with the Western Wake Farmers’ Market at the Healthy Food Hub. This event will support the Town’s pro-pollinator efforts through native plant education and awareness, as part of the Mayor’s Monarch Pledge commitment. There will be demonstrations by the Town’s Education Garden, (see flowers currently planted at the Ed. Garden) the ToM Stormwater team (including the option to order rain barrels), as well as the Town of Cary’s water resources team on the importance of keeping our water clean and safe.

Kids’ activities including a seed paper demonstration and a textile upcycling event will be facilitated by the youth leadership group, Dedicated to Our Community NC.  Don’t forget to support our local farmers who will have extra special items in celebration of Earth Day! Additional participants include Trader Joe’s – Morrisville, who will discuss food waste solutions and the importance of volunteering within our community.

Location

Please park near the WWFM or the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce at 260 Town Hall Drive.

Green Day Drive-Thru 10a-1p

Green Day recycling event on Saturday, April 30th from 10a-1p is a drive-thru service for recycling or proper handling of hazardous materials.

Stations

  • Paper Shredding – Shredding collection truck (limited to 2 bags or boxes per household or business). Staples, paper clips, folders, and envelopes are all safe for the shredding machines
  • PLEASE NOTE: Once the truck is at capacity, we will not be able to accept any other donations. We apologize for this inconvenience.
  • Textiles – A GreenZone bin will be available to collect textiles from April 1st to May 1st . Click here for a complete list of items accepted and not accepted by Green Zone Recycling.
  • F.O.G. Collection – Fats, Oils, and Grease (FOG). Click here for details for accepted F.O.G.
  • E-recycling – Drop off collection for personal computers, servers, cell phones, flat screen monitors, circuit boards, and medical equipment will be available.  Please clickhere to see a specific list of items accepted and not accepted by Powerhouse Recycling prior to bringing your item.
  • Medication Take-Back – The Morrisville Police Department will have a medication Take-back to drop off unused prescription medication for proper legal disposal.
  • Batteries – Accepting all household batteries (no large car/boat/vehicle or damaged and/or leaking batteries).
  • Food Drive – The Town’s Public Works department is hosting a ‘Fill the Truck’ event as part of Green Day. Please bring non-perishables to donate to the Dorcas Ministries and those most in need.
  • Hub Zone Technology Initiative – HTI converts old laptops into Google Chromebooks and donates them to organizations that help students, senior, veterans, the unemployed and underemployed living in underserved communities. HTI accepts old laptops, computers, printers, etc. Laptop requirements: able to turn on and off, have power cord and have hard drive for Google Chrome install.

This event is sponsored by the Town of Morrisville’s Morrisville Environment & Stormwater Committee, the Morrisville Parks Recreation and Cultural Resource  Program, and the Sustainability Program. Green Day partners include the Local Government Federal Credit Union.

Town staff and volunteers will be on-hand to help attendees where needed.

Safety

Please drive slowly as there will be foot traffic nearby for the Earth Day Celebration.

Location

240 Town Hall Drive (near entrance to Fire Station #1)

Click here for the station layout and traffic pattern. Parking is available at the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce, Indian Creek Trailhead and Foxglove Drive near the Morrisville Community Library.

 

