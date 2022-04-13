Russell Wilson And Ciara Put Mansion On The Market

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

If you’re looking to buy a spacious home and don’t mind moving to Seattle, we’ve got something you might want to check out!

Russell Wilson and Ciara are putting their Seattle mansion on the market and it’s gorgeous. The home has 6 bedrooms and 5 1/4 bathrooms. According to People, the home sits on two acres along the shore of Lake Washington.

And the home has everything you need! A yoga studio, gym, playground, a sports court and a boat dock (of course!) The house has incredible water views and a closet fit for a fashion icon.

The home is listed for a mere $36 million!

