Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Russell Wilson And Ciara Put Mansion On The Market

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

If you’re looking to buy a spacious home and don’t mind moving to Seattle, we’ve got something you might want to check out!

Russell Wilson and Ciara are putting their Seattle mansion on the market and it’s gorgeous. The home has 6 bedrooms and 5 1/4 bathrooms. According to People, the home sits on two acres along the shore of Lake Washington.

And the home has everything you need! A yoga studio, gym, playground, a sports court and a boat dock (of course!) The house has incredible water views and a closet fit for a fashion icon.

The home is listed for a mere $36 million!

 

Check out “What’s For Dinner” with Karen Clark!

 

Opening Ceremony - WorldPride NYC 2019

Level Up: 20 Times Ciara's Style Left Us Speechless

20 photos Launch gallery

Level Up: 20 Times Ciara's Style Left Us Speechless

Continue reading Level Up: 20 Times Ciara’s Style Left Us Speechless

Level Up: 20 Times Ciara's Style Left Us Speechless

[caption id="attachment_3062162" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty[/caption] Ciara has come a long way from her “My Goodies” days. The singer, dancer, sometimes model, and mother of three has trailblazed her way through the entertainment industry. You will often see her on the cover of somebody’s major magazine, or fashionably posing on the red carpet of a high-profile event. This Texas-native beauty moved all the way up like the Jeffersons. Ciara has managed to reinvent her career time and time again. Her music and killer dance moves is what got her on the scene, but her strong sense of fashion is what keeps her there. She is often the fashion fixture of the red carpet. No matter the event, Ciara shuts it down in something daring, jaw-dropping, and unique to her. Over the years, Ciara showed us that things can only get sexier after motherhood. Although her style has evolved into a more mature version of her, she's never let go of that inner sexy Scorpio.  In honor of of Ciara’s 36th birthday, we’re revisiting the 20 times Ciara left us speechless on in the world of fashion.

 

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Ciara , mansion , Russell Wilson , Seattle

Videos
Latest

Hampton University Opts To Dissolve All Spring 2022…

 15 hours ago
04.13.22

Desperate To Win Brian Kemp Approves Permitless Carry

 15 hours ago
04.12.22

Rihanna Talks Unplanned Pregnancy With A$AP Rocky: “I…

 16 hours ago
04.13.22

Struggleville: Young Buck Claims 50 Cent Forced Him…

 19 hours ago
04.13.22

Black Maternal Health Week 2022 Kicks Off With…

 1 day ago
04.12.22

Texas Abortion Case Spotlights Harm From Criminalization

 2 days ago
04.11.22

NFL Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24

 4 days ago
04.09.22

Amara La Negra Welcomes Her Twin Girls In…

 5 days ago
04.08.22

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

 5 days ago
04.08.22

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Fan Girl Moment…

 7 days ago
04.06.22
Close