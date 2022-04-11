Virtual Career Fair For Individuals With Disabilities

Are you a person with a disability looking for a career opportunity or internship?
This Virtual Career Fair is FREE for jobseekers with disabilities to attend.
Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m (EST)
Location: Virtual
Register Here
As an Employment First State for individuals with disabilities, North Carolina State Government is committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming workspace for individuals with disabilities. North Carolina State Government will be represented at this virtual job fair to recruit applicants interested in public service careers for competitive opportunities at agencies and locations across North Carolina.
Opportunities are available for every level of candidate, from experienced professionals to recent college graduates and college students with disabilities, to meet online with state agency recruiters from across North Carolina.
Candidates are invited to interact with state agency employers via text chat sessions.
CONNECT WITH STATE AGENCY EMPLOYERS LOOKING TO HIRE PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES
- Access opportunities across a range of careers.
SAFELY CONNECT WITH RECRUITERS
- Safely participate through end-to-end accessible technology platform to text chat with state agency recruiters from the comfort of your home, your dorm room or other location.
CAREER FAIRS WITH LESS HASSLE
- Save time and money, as well as remain in a safe location during the pandemic.
Contact help@CareerEco.com or 770-874-7807 for more information.
