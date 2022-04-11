Virtual Career Fair For Individuals With Disabilities

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Are you a person with a disability looking for a career opportunity or internship?

This Virtual Career Fair is FREE for jobseekers with disabilities to attend.

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m (EST)

Location: Virtual

As an Employment First State for individuals with disabilities, North Carolina State Government is committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming workspace for individuals with disabilities. North Carolina State Government will be represented at this virtual job fair to recruit applicants interested in public service careers for competitive opportunities at agencies and locations across North Carolina.

Opportunities are available for every level of candidate, from experienced professionals to recent college graduates and college students with disabilities, to meet online with state agency recruiters from across North Carolina.

Candidates are invited to interact with state agency employers via text chat sessions.

CONNECT WITH STATE AGENCY EMPLOYERS LOOKING TO HIRE PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Access opportunities across a range of careers.

SAFELY CONNECT WITH RECRUITERS

Safely participate through end-to-end accessible technology platform to text chat with state agency recruiters from the comfort of your home, your dorm room or other location.

CAREER FAIRS WITH LESS HASSLE

Save time and money, as well as remain in a safe location during the pandemic.

Contact help@CareerEco.com or 770-874-7807 for more information.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Grammy Awards Red Carpet 21 photos Launch gallery Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Grammy Awards Red Carpet 1. Spice Source:Getty 1 of 21 2. Doja Cat Source:Getty 2 of 21 3. Laverne Cox Source:Getty 3 of 21 4. Dreezy Source:Getty 4 of 21 5. Yung Bleu Source:Getty 5 of 21 6. Jasmine Sanders Source:Getty 6 of 21 7. Anthony Mackie Source:Getty 7 of 21 8. Tiffany Haddish Source:Getty 8 of 21 9. Billy Porter Source:Getty 9 of 21 10. London on da Track Source:Getty 10 of 21 11. 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 11 of 21 12. Saweetie Source:Getty 12 of 21 13. Megan Thee Stallion Source:Getty 13 of 21 14. Nas and Destiny Source:Getty 14 of 21 15. Lil Nas X Source:Getty 15 of 21 16. Chloe Bailey Source:Getty 16 of 21 17. Tinashe Source:Getty 17 of 21 18. H.E.R. Source:Getty 18 of 21 19. Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty 19 of 21 20. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS Source:Getty 20 of 21 21. SZA Source:Getty 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Grammy Awards Red Carpet [caption id="attachment_3598171" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are well underway and we're already swooning over all of the fashion that's hit the red carpet! As usual, the celebs have showed up and showed out and we're loving the various LEWKS that we've seen so far. From Doja Cat's sexy, sheer custom mint colored ensemble to Laverne Cox's all-black everything slay, the fashion queens (and kings) are giving us life for music's biggest night and we're absolutely obsessed! As the stars make their way inside of MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas for the annual celebration of music, let's take a look at some of our favorite looks from the night!

