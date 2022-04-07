Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Are You Looking For A COVID-19 Test?

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask

Source: UNIQLO / UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask

COVID-19 tests are available to everyone in the U.S., including the uninsured. Select your state below to find health centers and pharmacies that offer low or no cost testing. Check your local health department and local news for additional testing sites in your area.

Select a State

Alabama

Alaska

American Samoa

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Federated States of Micronesia

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Republic of Palau

Republic of the Marshall Islands

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

U.S. Virgin Islands

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Select a State

How to Get a COVID-19 Test

Low or no-cost COVID-19 tests are available to everyone in the U.S., including the uninsured, at health centers and select pharmacies nationwide. Additional testing sites may be available in your area. Contact your health care provider or your state or local public health department for more information.

Pharmacies

HHS has partnered with pharmacies and retail companies to accelerate testing for more Americans in communities across the country. These companies are coordinating with state and local governments to:

  • Provide Americans with faster, less invasive and more convenient testing
  • Protect healthcare personnel by eliminating direct-contact with symptomatic individuals
  • Expand testing to communities across the United States, especially those that are under-tested and socially vulnerable

Please visit these companies’ websites to learn more about their efforts to provide timely and accessible COVID-19 testing or to schedule an appointment.

Health Centers

Health centers are an important component of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Find a health center near you for available COVID-19 screening and testing. Please call the health center for more information about availability of low or no-cost testing.

Health centers provide COVID-19 testing services to individuals who meet criteria for COVID-19 testing, regardless of their ability to pay. Health centers will determine whether there is available reimbursement, funding, or compensation sources, and any related cost sharing restrictions for COVID-19 testing prior to billing patients. If there are any out-of-pocket costs—for example, in the case of no or only partial coverage by private insurance—health centers will provide sliding fee discounts for eligible patients based on income and family size.

Order Free At-Home Tests By Mail

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free.

Order your tests now so you have them when you need them.

Order Now

For those who have difficulty accessing the internet or need additional support placing an order, you can call 1-800-232-0233 to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages. This call-line is open 8 a.m. to midnight ET, 7 days a week. There’s also TTY line (1-888-720-7489) to support access by hearing impaired callers.

 

Check out “What’s For Dinner” with Karen Clark!

 

PaleyfestLA

Red Carpet Rundown: The 'Black-ish' Cast Serve Fashion At The 39th Annual PaleyFest

4 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: The 'Black-ish' Cast Serve Fashion At The 39th Annual PaleyFest

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: The ‘Black-ish’ Cast Serve Fashion At The 39th Annual PaleyFest

Red Carpet Rundown: The 'Black-ish' Cast Serve Fashion At The 39th Annual PaleyFest

[caption id="attachment_3598710" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] 'Tis the season for award shows, celebrity events, and festivals galore. The stars are out and about serving looks, and we are on the prowl for it all. From stylish pantsuits to vintage-inspired gowns, the celebs are bringing the fashion heat, and we are getting major inspiration from their ensembles. PaleyFest LA is back and held its first in-person event this week in three years since Covid. PaleyFest is a television showcase with screenings and celebrity interviews at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The festival offers Paley members and loyal television fans the chance to get more acquainted with their favorite television shows, celebrity actors, and actresses. It also includes an array of events and informative panels. This year, the popular television show Black-ish is scheduled to be a part of the lineup, and of course, we got the details on their wardrobe for their 'Evening with Black-ish' event. Get into some of the cast members' outfits below.

 

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

COVID , testing , vaccine

Videos
Latest

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Fan Girl Moment…

 1 day ago
04.06.22

Biden Extends Student Loan Repayment Pause Through August

 2 days ago
04.05.22

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Fresh Face…

 2 days ago
04.05.22

Naturi Naughton And Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis Tied The…

 2 days ago
04.05.22

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Moves Closer To Confirmation

 3 days ago
04.05.22

Lindsey Graham Is Full Of It

 3 days ago
04.04.22

#BlackGirlMagic Grammy Moments We’re Still Talking About

 3 days ago
04.04.22

MLK's 'Beyond Vietnam' Speech At 55

 4 days ago
04.03.22

Congressional Democrats Want President Biden To Extend Student…

 5 days ago
04.02.22

House Passes Marijuana Equity And Decriminalization Bill

 5 days ago
04.02.22
Close