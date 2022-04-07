Are You Looking For A COVID-19 Test?

COVID-19 tests are available to everyone in the U.S., including the uninsured. Select your state below to find health centers and pharmacies that offer low or no cost testing. Check your local health department and local news for additional testing sites in your area.
Select a State
Alabama
Alaska
American Samoa
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Federated States of Micronesia
Florida
Georgia
Guam
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico
Republic of Palau
Republic of the Marshall Islands
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
U.S. Virgin Islands
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Select a State
How to Get a COVID-19 Test
Low or no-cost COVID-19 tests are available to everyone in the U.S., including the uninsured, at health centers and select pharmacies nationwide. Additional testing sites may be available in your area. Contact your health care provider or your state or local public health department for more information.
Pharmacies
HHS has partnered with pharmacies and retail companies to accelerate testing for more Americans in communities across the country. These companies are coordinating with state and local governments to:
- Provide Americans with faster, less invasive and more convenient testing
- Protect healthcare personnel by eliminating direct-contact with symptomatic individuals
- Expand testing to communities across the United States, especially those that are under-tested and socially vulnerable
Please visit these companies’ websites to learn more about their efforts to provide timely and accessible COVID-19 testing or to schedule an appointment.
- CVS Health
- Local independent pharmacies in partnership with Health Mart, eTrueNorth, and TOPCO
- Rite Aid
- Walgreens
- Walmart in partnership with Quest Diagnostics
Health Centers
Health centers are an important component of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Find a health center near you for available COVID-19 screening and testing. Please call the health center for more information about availability of low or no-cost testing.
Health centers provide COVID-19 testing services to individuals who meet criteria for COVID-19 testing, regardless of their ability to pay. Health centers will determine whether there is available reimbursement, funding, or compensation sources, and any related cost sharing restrictions for COVID-19 testing prior to billing patients. If there are any out-of-pocket costs—for example, in the case of no or only partial coverage by private insurance—health centers will provide sliding fee discounts for eligible patients based on income and family size.
Order Free At-Home Tests By Mail
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free.
Order your tests now so you have them when you need them.
For those who have difficulty accessing the internet or need additional support placing an order, you can call 1-800-232-0233 to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages. This call-line is open 8 a.m. to midnight ET, 7 days a week. There’s also TTY line (1-888-720-7489) to support access by hearing impaired callers.
Check out “What’s For Dinner” with Karen Clark!
Red Carpet Rundown: The 'Black-ish' Cast Serve Fashion At The 39th Annual PaleyFest
Red Carpet Rundown: The 'Black-ish' Cast Serve Fashion At The 39th Annual PaleyFest
1. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty 1 of 4
2. Jennifer LewisSource:Getty 2 of 4
3. Marsai MartinSource:Getty 3 of 4
4. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty 4 of 4
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark