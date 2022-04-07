Are You Looking For A COVID-19 Test?

How to Get a COVID-19 Test

Low or no-cost COVID-19 tests are available to everyone in the U.S., including the uninsured, at health centers and select pharmacies nationwide. Additional testing sites may be available in your area. Contact your health care provider or your state or local public health department for more information.

Pharmacies

HHS has partnered with pharmacies and retail companies to accelerate testing for more Americans in communities across the country. These companies are coordinating with state and local governments to:

Provide Americans with faster, less invasive and more convenient testing

Protect healthcare personnel by eliminating direct-contact with symptomatic individuals

Expand testing to communities across the United States, especially those that are under-tested and socially vulnerable

Please visit these companies’ websites to learn more about their efforts to provide timely and accessible COVID-19 testing or to schedule an appointment.

Health Centers

Health centers are an important component of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Find a health center near you for available COVID-19 screening and testing. Please call the health center for more information about availability of low or no-cost testing.

Health centers provide COVID-19 testing services to individuals who meet criteria for COVID-19 testing, regardless of their ability to pay. Health centers will determine whether there is available reimbursement, funding, or compensation sources, and any related cost sharing restrictions for COVID-19 testing prior to billing patients. If there are any out-of-pocket costs—for example, in the case of no or only partial coverage by private insurance—health centers will provide sliding fee discounts for eligible patients based on income and family size.