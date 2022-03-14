Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Money Matters: Despite Gas Prices, Jini Thornton Shares Ways You Can Save Money In Various Parts Of Your Life

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Inflation is hitting us at record levels in various parts of our lives, with no sign of price drops happening anytime soon.

After the recent surge in gas prices became a viral topic of discussion, we decide to invite Jini Thornton on the show for a special segment of “Money Matters” to give us all some tips on how to save money in other areas.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

For anyone that’s interested in saving a few bucks on important expenses like medical care or the optical need for glasses and contact lenses, Jini shares online shops and places you can go to get the best discounts on the market. In times like these, you’ll definitely be thanking us later for this information. You’re welcome in advance!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get some important monetary guidance below via “Money Matters” with Jini Thornton on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Money Matters: Despite Gas Prices, Jini Thornton Shares Ways You Can Save Money In Various Parts Of Your Life  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Pro-Russian Troll Candace Owens Uses Ukraine Invasion To…

 8 hours ago
03.14.22

Naomi Osaka Chokes Back Tears As She Addresses…

 1 day ago
03.13.22

Clarence Thomas Sounds Like A Fox Pundit Railing…

 2 days ago
03.12.22

Report: Traci Braxton Passes Away After Cancer Fight

 2 days ago
03.12.22

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Deshaun Watson For…

 3 days ago
03.11.22

Black Don’t Crack: Jennifer Hudson Knows The Secret…

 3 days ago
03.11.22

Jussie Smollett Sentenced To 5 Months In Jail,…

 4 days ago
03.11.22

Page Turner Talks HGTV’s ‘Fix My Flip,’ Black…

 4 days ago
03.10.22

Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio’s History Of Ls

 4 days ago
03.10.22

Bethune Cookman Senior Angel Edwards’ Quest To Empower…

 4 days ago
03.10.22
Close