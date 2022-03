LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Duke and UNC are both in the NCAA Tournament Selection. The Duke Blue Devils is the No. 2 seed in the West Region, while UNC was named No 8 seed in the East Region.

Duke is scheduled to play No. 15-seeded Cal State Fullerton on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET in Greenville, South Carolina. Carolina is scheduled to play Marquette the No. 9 seed on Thursday at 4:30pm

CLICK HERE to see the full bracket.

NCAA Bracket Is Done was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: