community helps

Post your free community event here on our website.  It's another way that we can service our community.

 

SATURDAY MARCH 19TH 10AM –  Fresh Start Fruit and Vegetable Giveaway  –  Sarah Yard Community Center – 909 East Lee Street IN SMITHFIELD, NC  –   This event focuses on reaching community with fresh fruits and vegetables in a time where everything is going up and people want to eat healthier but can’t afford CALL  9195539755

Upcoming Community Calendar Local Events  was originally published on thelightnc.com

