LL Cool J Breaks Silence About “Ridiculous” And “Chaotic” Music Videos

LL Cool J Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

LL Cool J is finally breaking his silence to address some of the “ridiculous” moments in his music videos.

It all started when a Twitter user hilariously tweeted: “LL Cool J was ridiculous in every music video he was in. Just go look.”

Users then started pulling receipts on LL’s “chaotic” moments.

 

So, LL has finally addressed the accusations himself!

 

“Playing the guitar on a young lady’s leg,” LL Cool J explained. “My father always said when I asked him if he worked out, he’d say, ‘The heaviest thing I lift is a leg.’ I always loved that. I think I should have had two or three girls, though. I should have had a whole band. Drums and all that.”

We love LL Cool J and all of his “ridiculous” moments!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Close