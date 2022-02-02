Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Kel Mitchell Discusses His Journey To Ministry & His New 90-Day Devotional [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

After making a name for himself as a ’90s TV star on the Nickelodeon shows All That and his own series Kenan & Kel alongside fellow comedian Kenan Thompson, celebrated actor Kel Mitchell has now given his life to God as a youth pastor and author of the new self-help book, Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith.

We got the seasoned Renaissance Man to join us on the show today to talk about what inspired his new 90-day devotional and what led him to accepting a new path in ministry.

Kel describes Blessed Mode as his way of reminding people of how to take care of the spiritual self over a span of three months, whether it’s a daily mantra to keep the faith intact or just practices that’ll have the whole family prayed up. He also touches on overcoming his own mental health issues and how a conversation with God gave him the courage to become a youth pastor and help foster in faith for a new generation.

Listen to Kel Mitchell’s full interview on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Kel Mitchell Discusses His Journey To Ministry & His New 90-Day Devotional [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

