Cheryl Hickmon The Beloved President Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Has Passed Away

Cheryl A. Hickmon was elected the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in November of 2021.

Hickmon was batting a recent illness. Thursday, it was confirmed by the organization in a tweet that their National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors, Cheryl A. Hickmon, left this world peacefully.

She was a devoted member of her sorority. According to Carolina Panorama, she pledged in 1982 to South Carolina’s Alpha Xi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.

Hickmon’s 39 years as an active member were nothing less than amazing. Serving as Golden Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta, she has served the organization as the National Vice Presiden, under Beverly E. Smith. She also held positions as the National Secretary, Eastern Regional Director, South Atlantic Regional representative, co-chair of the National Documents Review and Revision Task Force, co-chair of the National Leadership Academy, and President of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter and Alpha Xi Chapter.

“Rest in Power my sweet dear Soror and beloved National Madame President. Praying for thé Hickman family on bended knee. Psalm 34:18 “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit”, tweeted a member of Delta Sigma Theta, INC.

Roland Martin and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated tweeted, ” BREAKING NEWS: Sad news from the Divine 9. The new president of @dstinc1913, #CherylHickmon, passed away this morning. She recently officiated their national convention in Atlanta in November. Prayers go out to her personal family and Deltas worldwide.”

“My prayers and deepest condolences go to all of #CherylHickmon‘s loved ones and sorors around the world Heart decorationBroken heartHeart exclamation“, tweeted another member of the sorority.

