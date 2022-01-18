Order Your Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.

Order your tests now so you have them when you need them.

If you need a COVID-⁠19 test now, please see other testing resources for free testing locations in your area.