Order Your Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Woman collecting a nasal sample for Coronavirus test.

Source: RuslanDashinsky / Getty

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.

Order your tests now so you have them when you need them.

If you need a COVID-⁠19 test now, please see other testing resources for free testing locations in your area.

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3555488" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: TV One / TV One[/caption] Last night, Cleo TV and TV One came together to celebrate the Soundtrack of Black America for the network's annual Urban One Honors. Recognizing the best of the best in Black music, the vocally elite gathered to honor those who have made major contributions to the soundtrack of our culture. The show had tons of notable highlights. From H.E.R. opening the show with her smooth, calming voice, to heart-warming tributes that clenched our hearts, last night's show was a true example of Black excellence. Beyond the joy of each performance was the nostalgic musical moments that unite Black people across America. If you missed last night's show, then you'll want to keep reading. We're highlighting 5 unforgettable moments from Cleo TV and TV One's Urban One Honors: The Soundtrack of Black America.

 

Close