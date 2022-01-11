Triangle Empowered
HomeTriangle Empowered

National Human Trafficking: Take Quiz For Your Chance To Win A PS5

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Learn the signs of human trafficking. Watch the video below and take the quiz for your chance to win a PS5.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING CAMPAIGN from Bujoy Media on Vimeo.

Know the signs of human trafficking… see something say something. Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text “Be Free” to 233733 to report human trafficking

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Learn the signs…see something say something. Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text “Be Free” to 233733 to report human trafficking

@NCDOA

@SEENCORG

@CFWYI

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

LisaRaye Schools Ari Fletcher Over DV Comments That…

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

Janet Jackson Talks Music And Style In Allure…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70
11 items

11 Alabama vs. Georgia NFL-Bound Players To Watch…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Jordyn Woods Shares Stunning Family Photo Of 3…

 1 day ago
12.27.10

MJ Rodriguez Makes History As The First Transgender…

 2 days ago
07.02.10

‘Full House’ Star & Comedian Bob Saget Passes…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Philly’s R&B Legend, James Mtume Passes Away at…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Justice Department Settles Housing Discrimination Claim On Behalf…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Sidney Poitier Dead at 94, First Black Man…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Premiere: James Fortune Releases A Video For His…

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Close