New COVID Testing Site In Durham

Woman Uses Cotton Swab to Collect Nasal Sample for At-Home COVID-19 Test

Source: Grace Cary / Getty

HAE Medical, PLLC Partners with Accu Reference by Providing COVID-19 Testing and Clinic in Durham

With the current surge of COVID-19 cases in our community and limited availability for PCR testing–SHAE Medical is proud to announce the start of a NO-COST COVID Testing and Clinic site located at our office, 5306 NC Highway 55, Suite 105, Durham, NC 27713 starting on Thursday, January 6, 2022. DETAILS HERE

WHO:

 Testing and clinician visits will be provided for patients of ALL ages (child and adult)

WHAT:

SHAE Medical, PLLC will be providing a no-cost, drive thru COVID-19 PCR testing with clinician visits to both insured and uninsured patients. Results will be available in 24-36 hours. Patients will remain in the comfort of his/her car for this visit.

WHEN:

Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Beginning January 6, 2022.

WHERE:

At our office located at 5306 NC Highway 55, Suite 105, Durham, NC 27713

Our office is located on the south side of the 5306 building in the Kitt Creek Office Complex. Please see link below to access testing site map for ease of access to our office.

WHY:

 At SHAE Medical, PLLC it is our mission is to provide expert care to most vulnerable patient populations through comprehensive and collaborative medicine. With the surge of COVID-19 in our community, we want to be able to provide access to testing, patient education, and medical care for all individuals regardless of insurance status. DETAILS HERE

 

