Need A COVID Test?

Woamn using an nasal swab for covid 19 detection

Source: ljubaphoto / Getty

Looking for COVID-19 testing?

It has never been easier or faster to get tested for COVID-19. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or think you may have COVID-19, you should get tested. Below are ways to go about getting a COVID-19 test.

If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone with COVID-19, then monoclonal antibody therapy may help you feel better faster. Treatment must be administered early in order to work. Learn more about monoclonal antibody therapy.

 

1. NO-COST Community Testing Event Finder

There are no-cost community testing events across the state. Check the NO-COST Community Testing Event Finder to see if there is an event near you. CLICK HERE

2. Test Site Finder

Local health departments, pharmacies, urgent care and other locations also provide testing. There may be a fee. Use the Test Site Finder to find locations near you. CLICK HERE

3. NO-COST COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit Program

Residents 18 and older can request a no-cost at-home COVID-19 test collection kit for themselves online or through several community partner organizations. Parents or guardians of residents under 18 can request a no-cost at-home COVID-19 test collection kit for those aged 2-17. CLICK HERE

At-home COVID-19 tests are an option for anyone who can’t make it to a testing site. Go here for a list of tests approved by the FDA for emergency use. Check with your local pharmacy for availability.

5. Your health care provider

Your regular health care provider may also have testing available. Contact your provider for details.

More Information about Testing

Determine what you should do while you are waiting for your test results, and what to do after your test results are available.

Steps to Take After Testing

 

