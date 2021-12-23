Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Wake County Offering Christmas Eve COVID-19 Testing

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask

Source: UNIQLO / UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask

Joining in the effort to address the recent COVID-19 surge in Wake County, the NC Department of Health and Human Services is also opening a drive-through testing site on Thursday, Dec. 23 AND Friday, Dec. 24  from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Word of God Fellowship Church, 3000 Rock Quarry Rd. right off I-40 in Southeast Raleigh. There are no out-of-pocket costs for testing at this site. Pre-registration is required at this link. Test results at this location should be returned within 12-36 hours.

Currently, Wake County Public Health alone is providing roughly 50% of the COVID-19 tests given in the community. The remaining 50% comes from other sources:

  • Many local pharmacies, doctors’ offices and health clinics offer testing for the virus. You can use this testing locator to find the options nearest you.
  • The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is also sponsoring daily no-cost community testing events.
  • You can also request a free at-home testing kit. It will be shipped to you overnight via FedEx. Follow the instructions and mail your sample back to the lab, using the prepaid shipping envelope included in your kit. Your results will be available online usually within 1–2 days after your sample arrives at the lab.

 

Sarah Jakes Roberts

The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB's Digital Cover!

6 photos Launch gallery

The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB's Digital Cover!

Continue reading The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB’s Digital Cover!

The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB's Digital Cover!

[caption id="attachment_3538559" align="alignnone" width="911"] Source: Brian K. Freeman Jr. / for HelloBeautiful[/caption] Sarah Jakes Roberts, pastor, best-selling author and entrepreneur graces our 'Holiday' issue cover wearing J. Bolin Couture. The Women Evolve founder and stylish orator for Christ opened up how she spends the holidays, her ministry, flamboyant fashion sense, and God’s anointing over her life in our cover story by Candice Marie Benbow. “I want to be the woman who could have grabbed my attention when I was in church feeling like I was the only one who doesn’t get it.” Cover Credits: Managing Editor: @shamika_sanders Cover Story: @CandiceBenbow Talent: @sarahjakesroberts Photographer: @bfreeperiod MUA: @legallybeat Hair: @nakiarachon Wardrobe Stylist: @stylistjbolin Creative Director: @jbthegawd On-Site Producer: @thirdnsunset Videographer: @basia_asiab Production: @oraclemediallc SVP: @alliemcgev [zype id="61bce28ac709fd0001bb2c27"] MORE FROM OUR HOLIDAY ISSUE: The Evolution of Sarah Jakes Roberts: On Her Ministry, Her Style And God's Anointing Over Her Life 5 Influencer Christmas Looks To Bring The Sparkle Tips To Winterize Your Hair, By Celebrity Hairstylist Cynthia Meadow HelloBeautiful's Most Stylish Women Of The Year Serve Soft Glam From Your Living Room With This Holiday Makeup Tutorial By Anika Kai The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB's Digital Cover!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

COVID , raleigh , testing , Word of God

Videos
Latest

Chante Adams Dishes On Her Role As Dana…

 10 hours ago
05.23.00
10 items

Will & Jada Vibes: Rumor Bubbling That Stephen…

 1 day ago
04.03.99
6 items

The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
15 items

Rick Ross Hits Deuces Midway Through 85 South…

 1 day ago
04.02.99

Report: DeVon Franklin Calls It Quits, Files For…

 2 days ago
02.14.99

Doja Cat Covers Rolling Stone’s January Issue In…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Beyonce sings the theme song for Mama Tina’s…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

The Evolution of Sarah Jakes Roberts: Her Ministry,…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Sanaa Lathan Shows Off A Butterfly-Clad Ponytail On…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Black Twitter Debates On Who Is Finer….Drake Or…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Close