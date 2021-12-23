Wake County Offering Christmas Eve COVID-19 Testing

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Joining in the effort to address the recent COVID-19 surge in Wake County, the NC Department of Health and Human Services is also opening a drive-through testing site on Thursday, Dec. 23 AND Friday, Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Word of God Fellowship Church, 3000 Rock Quarry Rd. right off I-40 in Southeast Raleigh. There are no out-of-pocket costs for testing at this site. Pre-registration is required at this link. Test results at this location should be returned within 12-36 hours.

Currently, Wake County Public Health alone is providing roughly 50% of the COVID-19 tests given in the community. The remaining 50% comes from other sources:

Many local pharmacies, doctors’ offices and health clinics offer testing for the virus. You can use this testing locator to find the options nearest you.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is also sponsoring daily no-cost community testing events.

You can also request a free at-home testing kit. It will be shipped to you overnight via FedEx. Follow the instructions and mail your sample back to the lab, using the prepaid shipping envelope included in your kit. Your results will be available online usually within 1–2 days after your sample arrives at the lab.

