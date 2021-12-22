Wake County Public Health Doubles COVID-19 Testing Appointments

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

To help meet rapidly increasing community needs, Wake County Public Health is doubling the amount of daily COVID-19 testing appointments starting tomorrow, bringing the total number of slots to roughly 13,000 daily across all five drive-thru testing sites.

This new capacity is in place for tomorrow, December 23, meaning nearly 7,000 new appointments are now available for Thursday. The public can immediately begin booking those appointments online at WakeGov.com/vaccine. All sites are open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will re-open after the Christmas holiday on Monday, Dec. 27.

Test results from these Wake County Public Health sites continue to come back in less than 12 hours and require no-cost, no ID and no insurance. We encourage the public to secure a testing slot if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19 and appointments for these people will continue to be prioritized. Appointments for those planning to gather or travel have also been increased to help encourage the community to test to avoid spread the virus.

Joining in the effort to address the recent COVID-19 surge in Wake County, the NC Department of Health and Human Services is also opening a drive-through testing site tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Word of God Fellowship Church, 3000 Rock Quarry Rd. right off I-40 in Southeast Raleigh. There are no out-of-pocket costs for testing at this site. Pre-registration is required at this link, and insurance information, if available, should be completed in advance. Test results at this location should be returned within 12-36 hours.

Currently, Wake County Public Health alone is providing roughly 50% of the COVID-19 tests given in the community. The remaining 50% comes from other sources:

Many local pharmacies, doctors’ offices and health clinics offer testing for the virus. You can use this testing locator to find the options nearest you.



The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is also sponsoring daily no-cost community testing events.



You can also request a free at-home testing kit. It will be shipped to you overnight via FedEx. Follow the instructions and mail your sample back to the lab, using the prepaid shipping envelope included in your kit. Your results will be available online usually within 1–2 days after your sample arrives at the lab.

