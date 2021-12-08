Pick Up Fresh Produce at John Chavis Memorial Park

Raleigh Parks is partnering with The Produce Project to provide a pickup location for fresh produce at John Chavis Memorial Park. The Produce Project works to provide affordable, fresh food to people in need.
You can order an $18 share of produce (totaling $59 value at the grocery store) on the Produce Project website. Pickups will be on Thursdays from 3 to 8 p.m. at the historic carousel building.
What do you get?
About a dozen bananas (banana bread?)
1 large or two small cabbages (cole slaw?)
5lb potatoes (mashed potatoes!)
10 large carrots (dill carrot slices in butter!)
A dozen large jalapeños (bacon wrapped jalapenos appetizer!)
1 spaghetti squash (gluten and carb free spaghetti noodles!)
3 green peppers (stuffed or as stuffing ingredients!)
3 oranges (the kids love oranges, and a great table center!)
1+ lb of mushrooms (STUFFED MUSHROOMS!!)
4 huge yellow onions (stuff. ing.)
6 pickling cucumbers (about 1 jar’s worth -make ’em now so they’re ready for next week!)
1 large bunch of asparagus (a great thanksgiving side dish!)
2 avocados (guacamole is a great snack when family are in town!)
4 tomatoes (Turkey. Sammiches. ’nuff said.)
Price Comparison
|
The Produce Project:
Total at the grocery store:
2.5 pounds of Tomatoes (about 8 maters)
2 lbs of green peppers (about 8 peppers)
about 4-5 ears of corn
5 lbs of red potatoes (about 10)
5 lbs of yellow onions (about 6)
4.5 lbs of Cucumbers (about 6)
2.1 lbs of grapes (1 bag)
2 lbs of mangoes (2 mangoes)
1.17 lbs of jalapenos (about 20)
2.1 lbs of peaches (about 3-4 peaches)
2.9 lbs of eggplant (2 of them)
0.75 lbs of limes (about 5)
1/3 of a pound of mushrooms
|
$18.00
$59.90
$6.32
$6.32
$2.45
$11.45
$4.74
$4.74
$5.38
$3.98
$4.23
$3.15
$3.85
$1.49
$1.79
Red Carpet Rundown: Here's The Black Royalty To Hit The Red Carpet At The 4th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television
Red Carpet Rundown: Here's The Black Royalty To Hit The Red Carpet At The 4th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television
1. Halle Berry at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Tessa Thompson at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Niecy Nash at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Jennifer Hudson at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Anthony Anderson at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. Patina Miller at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Taraji P. Henson at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Danielle Brooks at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Courtney Kemp at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association - Red CarpetSource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Robin Thede at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty 10 of 12
11. Prentice Penny at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Ruth Negga at the Fourth Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Presented By The Critics Choice AssociationSource:Getty 12 of 12
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark