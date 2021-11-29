Durham Has All Doses & Brands Of COVID-19 Vaccines For Ages 5+

CLOSE
Call to schedule your appointment: 919-560-9217. Walk-ins also accepted!
To schedule a vaccination appointment, call us at at (919) 560-9217. We schedule vaccine first through third dose & booster dose appointments for the Durham County Department of Public Health vaccination clinic. Walk-ins are also welcome!
Our hours are Mondays 9:00AM-4:00PM, Tuesdays 9:00AM-6:00PM, Wednesdays 9:00AM-4:00PM; and Thursdays 9:00AM-4:00PM. Closed 11:30AM-1:00PM daily.
Durham County Department of Public Health
414 E. Main Street
Durham, NC 27701
Arriving for your vaccination:
- Save time by printing and completing your registration form in advance. We’ll have this form available when you arrive if you can’t complete it in advance!
- Free parking is available in a lot on the corner of Main Street and Dillard Street. Please park in the “Public” side of the parking lot. You will need to complete a COVID screening process outside in order to enter the building, and then you will pass through security inside the building. No weapons, including small pocketknives, are allowed inside the building.
- The vaccination clinic is located on the second floor. The second floor is accessible by stairs or elevator.
- We suggest you wear clothing which allows easy access to your upper arm if possible. Please plan on staying for 15-30 minutes after receiving your vaccine so we can monitor your safety in case of any reactions.
