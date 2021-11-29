Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Durham Has All Doses & Brands Of COVID-19 Vaccines For Ages 5+

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
TOPSHOT-US-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE-CHILDREN-PFIZER

Source: JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Getty

Call to schedule your appointment: 919-560-9217. Walk-ins also accepted!

To schedule a vaccination appointment, call us at at (919) 560-9217. We schedule vaccine first through third dose & booster dose appointments for the Durham County Department of Public Health vaccination clinic. Walk-ins are also welcome! 

Our hours are Mondays 9:00AM-4:00PM, Tuesdays 9:00AM-6:00PM, Wednesdays 9:00AM-4:00PM; and Thursdays 9:00AM-4:00PM. Closed 11:30AM-1:00PM daily.

Durham County Department of Public Health

414 E. Main Street

Durham, NC 27701

Arriving for your vaccination:

  • Save time by printing and completing your registration form in advance. We’ll have this form available when you arrive if you can’t complete it in advance!
  • Free parking is available in a lot on the corner of Main Street and Dillard Street.  Please park in the “Public” side of the parking lot. You will need to complete a COVID screening process outside in order to enter the building, and then you will pass through security inside the building. No weapons, including small pocketknives, are allowed inside the building.
  • The vaccination clinic is located on the second floor. The second floor is accessible by stairs or elevator.
  • We suggest you wear clothing which allows easy access to your upper arm if possible.  Please plan on staying for 15-30 minutes after receiving your vaccine so we can monitor your safety in case of any reactions.

 

"Dune" UK Special Screening - Red Carpet Arrivals

14 Thick And Juicy Men We're Thankful For

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Thick And Juicy Men We're Thankful For

Continue reading 14 Thick And Juicy Men We’re Thankful For

14 Thick And Juicy Men We're Thankful For

There’s so much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. From our health to our loving families, especially considering how tough it's been over the last two years being sheltered indoors because of the COVID 19 pandemic. It may seem superficial, but we’re also giving thanks to the eye candy, who kept us smitten all year. That’s right. We’re talking about the studs who tugged at our heartstrings on screen with their incredible performances or the buff athletes who used their sexy manpower to score a few wins throughout the sports season. We love them all and we'd be remiss not to mention how incredible they've been in bringing us a bit of holiday cheer. Here are 14 men that we are thankful for and that will certainly have us salivating at the dinner table this year.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Booster , COVID , COVID-19 , durham , vaccine

Videos
Latest

Internet Sleuths Discovered Saweetie And Lil Baby Are…

 9 hours ago
04.16.87

Ari Lennox Says She Was Racially Profiled And…

 10 hours ago
04.17.87

Ashanti On Receiving The Lady of Soul Award,…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
15 items

A Look Back At The Unforgettable Art &…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Virgil Abloh, Off-White Fashion Designer, Dead At 41

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Designer Virgil Abloh Dead After Private Battle With…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Prosecutors Say ‘Trust The…

 2 days ago
07.30.86

5 Tips For Managing Grief During The Holidays

 4 days ago
02.21.85

‘King Richard’ Actress Layla Crawford Opens Up About…

 5 days ago
02.08.85

Marlo Hampton On Giving Back For Thanksgiving: When…

 5 days ago
02.07.85
Close