Join the Raleigh Youth Council

The Raleigh Youth Council allows high school students to build leadership skills, volunteer at community service opportunities, participate in civic engagement, and meet other teens from around Wake County. The Council creates a forum where teens can freely express their ideas and opinions and serve as advocates for teens in Raleigh and Wake County. The Council is a charter member of the Youth Councils of North Carolina.

This council meets every 2nd and 4th Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Laurel Hills Community Center.

If you are interested in participating, register online and attend a meeting or call the Teen Program at 919-996-2139.

