What Stores Are Open On Thanksgiving Day?

Need to run out to get last minute items? Or are you trying to shop for holiday gifts early? Check out the list of stores that already plan to be open on Thanksgiving Day.
- Acme
- Albertsons
- Amigos
- Andronico’s
- Balducci’s
- Carrs
- Bass Pro Shops
- Big Lots
- Cabela’s
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- Five Below
- Foodtown
- Haggen
- Jewel Osco
- Kings
- Lucky
- Market Street
- Meijer
- Pavilions
- Randalls
- Rite Aid
- Safeway
- Shaws/Star (with the exceptions of locations in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island)
- Sears
- ShopRite
- Starbucks
- Stop & Shop
- Tom Thumb
- United Express
- United Supermarkets
- Vons
- Walgreens
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods Market
